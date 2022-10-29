Brazil has 118 deaths from covid-19 in 24 hours

The Ministry of Health announced this Friday (28) that Brazil has recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic, 688,080 deaths from covid-19. According to the epidemiological bulletin, the total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 34,822,227.

In 24 hours, 6,969 new cases were recorded. In the same period, 118 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed. Also according to the bulletin, 34,041,327 people have recovered from the disease and 92,820 cases are being monitored. This Friday, the data for Acre, Distrito Federal, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pernambuco and Tocantins were not updated.





States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 6.14 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.88 million) and Paraná (2.75 million). The smallest number of cases is registered in Acre (149.7 thousand). Then appears Roraima (175.4 thousand) and Amapá (178.3 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data, São Paulo has the highest number (175,541), followed by Rio de Janeiro (75,853) and Minas Gerais (63,879). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,029), Amapá (2,164) and Roraima (2,175).

Vaccination

To date, 488 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 180.3 million with the first dose and 162.7 million with the second dose. The single dose has been given to over 5 million people.