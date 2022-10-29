MPF do Rio investigates PRF action in community after death of agent

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) of Rio initiated a criminal investigation procedure to investigate the alleged crime of murder, disobedience to a court order and other possible criminal conduct during a police operation in the early hours of this Friday (28) in the Chapadão Complex, north of Rio de Janeiro. . The MPF will also investigate the individual participations and responsibilities in the police action that resulted in the death of 14-year-old teenager Lorenzo Dias Palinhas. He died after being hit by a bullet in the head, during an action by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) in the community.

The action was aimed at arresting criminals who participated in the death of federal highway agent Bruno Vanzar Nunes, 41, yesterday afternoon (27) during an approach on the Transolímpica, the expressway that connects Magalhães Bastos to Recreio dos Bandeirantes.

To instruct the investigations, within 72 hours, the Superintendence of the Federal Highway Police must inform the MPF of the number of agents who participated in the operation; the complete qualification of these agents, as well as a copy of their respective functional files; in addition to registering the movement of vehicles.

Other PRF bodies must inform, also within 72 hours, of all documents and information related to the operation; copy of the mission order that determined the performance of the respective operation; final report of the operation performed; location of the briefing; copy of all documents related to the entry of eventual victims, resulting from the aforementioned operation, containing entry time, complete expert report, and other pertinent information.

From the Military Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro, the MPF requests, within 5 days, a copy of the police reports.

The Public Defender’s Office in the State of Rio de Janeiro was at the scene of the facts and presented to the Federal Public Ministry a record of documents about what happened during the police operation.