Palmeiras is champion of the women’s Libertadores of America

Palmeiras won the Libertadores da América women’s football for the first time in history by defeating Boca Juniors (Argentina) by 4-1, on the night of this Friday (28) at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium (Casa Blanca), in Quito ( Ecuador), in the big decision of the competition.

The Palestrinas, who played their first women’s Libertadores, secured the title with an impressive campaign, with 100% success (19 goals scored and only three conceded).

In addition, this can be considered the icing on the cake of the resumption of women’s football in Palmeiras, which began in 2019. Since then, the São Paulo team won the Copa Paulista twice (2019 and 2021) and was runner-up in the Brazilian (2021) .

In the end

The Brazilian team started the match better, dominating the actions and opening the score after 4 minutes. After a free kick towards the Argentine team’s area, Boca’s defense made a mistake when trying to cut and the ball fell to Ary Borges, who did not forgive.

But the Gladiators didn’t take long to even the score. The Palmeiras defense missed and the ball was thrown in depth to Priori, who got rid of goalkeeper Jully with a half-moon before hitting the empty goal. The referee of the match had the help of VAR (video referee) to confirm the validity of the goal.

After the equality in the scoreboard, Boca grew in the match, and created many problems for the defense of Palestrinas, who guaranteed the title only in the final stage.

In the third minute, Bruna Calderan advanced down the right until he reached the bottom line, before crossing into the area, where Byanca Brazil only had the job of shoring up his head towards the back of the goal. Nine minutes later, the aerial ball started working again, this time with Poliana after a corner kick, to be in a more comfortable situation.

Opportunities kept appearing from side to side, until, in the 43rd minute, the ball was thrown forward, where the striker Bia Zaneratto dominated it, got rid of two markers and hit the exit of goalkeeper Laurina Oliveros. It was the end point of a historic victory for the Palestrinas.

Brazil’s hegemony

With tonight’s victory, Palmeiras extended Brazil‘s hegemony as the greatest champion in the history of the women’s Libertadores. Now, the Brazilian teams have 11 titles: three from Corinthians (2017, 2019 and 2021), three from São José (2011, 2013 and 2014), two from Santos (2009 and 2010), two from Ferroviária (2015 and 2020) and one from Palmeiras (2022).