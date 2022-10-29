Argentina reaches agreement with Paris Club on US$2 billion debt

Argentina has reached an agreement to pay about $1.97 billion it owes the Paris Club, the Argentine government and creditors group said on Friday, which will delay payments until 2028. and will bring about US$248 million in relief to the country.

“Today, Argentina successfully concluded an agreement with the Paris Club to normalize relations between our country, our companies and our workers with the countries of the European bloc,” said Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa.

The deal lowers the current debt interest rate from 9% to a weighted average of 4.5%, according to a document shared with Reuters by officials. Payments start from December with interest gradually rising from 3.9%.

Argentina will pay around 40% over the next two years, the government said in the document, a payment profile that it said was “sustainable and does not compromise the process of strengthening international reserves.”

Buenos Aires, which has restructured more than $100 billion in debt to private creditors and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the past two years, remains in a precarious position, with scarce foreign exchange reserves that it is trying to rebuild.

The Paris Club, which counts the United States, Japan and Germany among its members, last year gave Argentina more time to pay off its debt, allowing Buenos Aires to negotiate a successful revamp of its program with the IMF over a new 44 billion dollars.

The Paris Club said in a statement that the two sides had renewed the debt agreement to settle the remaining payments over a six-year period between December 2022 and September 2028.

