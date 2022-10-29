BrazilBrazil

Dorival says he reaches the final with maximum respect for Felipão

Flamengo coach Dorival Júnior said that he will reach the Copa Libertadores final, starting at 5:00 pm (Brazilia time) next Saturday (29) at the Monumental stadium in Guayaquil (Ecuador), with the utmost respect and affection for the captain of the team. Athletico-PR, Luiz Felipe Scolari.

“I have a special affection for their coach. [Felipão]. He was my coach and I have him as an example. I consider Felipão as one of the most successful professionals in the world. It deserves all the respect”, declared the commander of Rubro-Negro in a press conference this Friday (28).

In the interview, Dorival also spoke of the importance of the decisive match against Hurricane: “I believe it is an important moment for all of us. It’s Flamengo’s third final [na Libertadores] in the last years. This doesn’t happen by accident. I am happy to be part of a moment like this.”

However, to achieve this victory, the coach of the Gávea team admitted that he will have to deal with an anxiety that takes over all participants in a Libertadores decision: “[Estou com uma] natural anxiety about the importance of such a decision. […]. I feel that it is a different moment, and I will try to live it with all the intensity possible, doing the best I can”.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

