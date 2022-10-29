Felipão rejects Flamengo’s favoritism in the Libertadores final

In a press conference held this Friday (28) alongside defender Thiago Heleno, Athletico-PR coach Luiz Felipe Scolari rejected any favoritism of Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores decision, which will be played from 5 pm Brasília) on Saturday (29) at the Monumental stadium in Guayaquil (Ecuador).

According to the coach, both the Gávea and Arena da Baixada teams are in a position to win the title: “Favoritism? It’s 50% against 50%. There are two finalists and whoever plays the best can win. Don’t think that the team that reaches the final is as bad as the best team ever. Who is here is because they have conditions”.

In Felipão’s opinion, the fact that the decision is in a single game equals the conditions of the two finalists: “In these games [em partida única]quality teams may have a situation that is not suitable […]. It’s all different from previous situations and we can turn into a winning team. We know that we have to do different things in some ways, but it is a unique game and we intend not to make mistakes that we have made in other competitions.”