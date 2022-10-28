Brazil has 8,100 confirmed cases of covid-19 in 24 hours

The Ministry of Health reported, this Thursday (27), that Brazil has recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic, 687,962 deaths from covid-19. According to an epidemiological bulletin released by the ministry, the total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 34,815,258.

In 24 hours, 8,183 new cases were recorded. In the same period, 55 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed. Also according to the bulletin, 34,038,995 people have recovered from the disease and 88,301 cases are being monitored.





States

According to the data released, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 6.14 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.88 million) and Paraná (2.75 million). The smallest number of cases is registered in Acre (149.7 thousand). Then appear Roraima (175.4 thousand) and Amapá (178.3 thousand).

According to the most recent data, so far, São Paulo is the state with the highest number of cases as a result of covid-19 (175,504), followed by Rio de Janeiro (75,850) and Minas Gerais (63,876). The lowest number of deaths was recorded in Acre (2,029). Then appear Amapá (2,164) and Roraima (2,175).

Vaccination

To date, 487.9 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, of which 180.2 million were first doses and 162.6 million were second doses. The single dose has been given to more than 5 million people.