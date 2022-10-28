BrazilBrazil

Brazil has 8,100 confirmed cases of covid-19 in 24 hours

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Ministry of Health reported, this Thursday (27), that Brazil has recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic, 687,962 deaths from covid-19. According to an epidemiological bulletin released by the ministry, the total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 34,815,258.

In 24 hours, 8,183 new cases were recorded. In the same period, 55 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed. Also according to the bulletin, 34,038,995 people have recovered from the disease and 88,301 cases are being monitored.

Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin

Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin – Ministry of Health

States

According to the data released, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 6.14 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.88 million) and Paraná (2.75 million). The smallest number of cases is registered in Acre (149.7 thousand). Then appear Roraima (175.4 thousand) and Amapá (178.3 thousand).

According to the most recent data, so far, São Paulo is the state with the highest number of cases as a result of covid-19 (175,504), followed by Rio de Janeiro (75,850) and Minas Gerais (63,876). The lowest number of deaths was recorded in Acre (2,029). Then appear Amapá (2,164) and Roraima (2,175).

Vaccination

To date, 487.9 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, of which 180.2 million were first doses and 162.6 million were second doses. The single dose has been given to more than 5 million people.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Rio Art Museum brings Lélia Gonzales concept in new banner

40 mins ago

Government creates project to prevent harassment in schools

1 hour ago

Bolsonaro asks voters to seek votes until polls close

1 hour ago

Lula says it is necessary to improve teachers’ salaries

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.