Rio Art Museum brings Lélia Gonzales concept in new banner

The Rio Art Museum (MAR) has a new flag, which was hoisted today (27), which will remain as a symbol of the equipment until the first half of next year. Created by artist Rosana Paulino, one of the main names in contemporary Brazilian art, with works currently on display at the Venice Biennale, the work brings the concept of philosopher Lélia Gonzalez and proposes reflections on the place of speech of black women and Afro-Brazilian ancestry.

“We had a lot of desire, for some time, to think of a new flag with Rosana. MAR has even done a very successful solo show with Rosana (Rosana Paulino: A Costura da Memória, in 2019). So, we already had the idea of ​​inviting her to make the flag and, now, the exhibition Um Defeito de Cor, which deals with racial discussions, slavery, the presence of black people from the diaspora. With that, it was important to coincide the two things, we invited Rosana to create an exclusive flag for MAR and she gave us this gift”, she told Brazil Agency the museum’s chief curator, Marcelo Campos.

The artist was based on the concept of “Pretuguês” by the philosopher Lélia Gonzalez. It is a concept of junction, and also of pride, where Brazilian speakers would mix references from African languages ​​with references from classical Portuguese coming from the colonizers, explained Campos. “We had big names around this idea of ​​“pretuguês”, like Clementina de Jesus, the old sambistas, who recorded in a language that would not fit into the cultured norm of the language”, commented Marcelo Campos.

According to him, when Lélia brings up the idea of ​​what “pretuguês” would be, she frees this relation of error, which can be much more a kind of accent, in a popular way of speaking Brazilians, than, necessarily, a grammatical error.

swords



New flag of the Museum of Art of Rio, in Praça Mauá, carries an image of a black woman, created by artist Rosana Paulino. – Fernando Frazão/Agência Brazil

The flag shows a profile image of a black woman spitting Saint George’s swords. For Rosana Paulino, bringing up the phrase of a black thinker like Lélia is an opportunity to discuss issues related to racism, such as black feminism and the demonization of elements of power linked to black culture.

“The idea of ​​the flag is to bring elements inherent to black culture and, thus, discuss issues related to racism, such as the use – and demonization, by some people – of elements of power linked to black culture, as is the case of Axé’s plants. , represented by the sword of Iansã, a female Orixá of great strength and presence in Afro-Brazilian culture. By bringing the phrase of a female intellectual, we also raise the question of the presence and strength of black women in the country at that moment. We will no longer be silent. Words are our strength, hence the way it symbolically appears as a “weapon”, as a sword and blade, in the shape of the ritual plant that is the sword of Iansã”, stated Rosana Paulino.

Born in São Paulo in 1967, Rosana Paulino is an artist, educator and curator, with a PhD in visual arts from the University of São Paulo (USP). She has stood out for her production linked to social, ethnic and gender issues, addressing topics such as the position of black women in Brazilian society, racial violence and the marks left by slavery. She has important works in the Museum of Modern Art of São Paulo, Pinacoteca do Estado de São Paulo and in the Afro-Brazil Museum – São Paulo.

Importance

In the opinion of the director and head of representation of the Organization of Ibero-American States (OEI) in Brazil, Raphael Callou, the raising of the flag is a way for MAR to reaffirm the importance of having black women in the highest place in the museum.

“To bring Rosana Paulino to make the flag is to follow the vocation we believe in. MAR is a museum that finds its vocation when it takes a stand. In this sense, we always seek to bring exhibitions and occupations that are linked to social, Afro-Brazilian and indigenous issues and territorial issues. We are also aware of Rosana’s importance in the Brazilian and international art scene. In this way, bringing it to MAR and placing it at the top of the museum is very representative”.

The OIE has been managing the museum since January of this year, supporting MAR’s exhibition and educational programs through a set of activities.

funk

In the second half of 2023, MAR will have a new flag. “We have more than one flag per year”, informed Marcelo Campos.

For the next year, one of the main topics to be addressed by the Museum will be funk.

“And, probably, we will seek a flag related to this issue. But we still don’t have a name chosen.” .