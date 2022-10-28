BrazilBrazil

Government creates project to prevent harassment in schools

A provisional measure issued by the federal government this Thursday (27) institutes a program to prevent and combat sexual harassment of children and adolescents in educational institutions.

Formulated by the Ministry of Education (MEC) and the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MMFDH), the initiative aims to train teachers and educators, in addition to informing the target audience of the measure itself, through informative and publicity materials. .

These materials will be made available to teaching systems in printed format, in addition to being open, in digital format, on the MEC website. The government did not say when the program begins to be implemented.

In addition, according to the government, the program will not generate a budgetary impact for the federated entities.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

