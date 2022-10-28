Bolsonaro asks voters to seek votes until polls close

The candidate for re-election to the Presidency of the Republic by the PL, Jair Bolsonaro, asked his voters to seek votes among friends and relatives and only stop working on closing the polls. Bolsonaro made the request during his live weekly on social networks, this Thursday (27), after a day dedicated to visiting cities in the Baixada Fluminense and part of the west side of Rio.

“I make an order. Work for me until 5pm on Sunday. I believe in victory, but you cannot dream. Let’s go until Sunday to get one more vote a day. You have to take the elderly to vote. It will be fast. It’s the people who will vote for us. There are places where I don’t recommend going with yellow clothes, because people can get in trouble. The turning point has already taken place. Minas Gerais, a work of Governor Zema, is a tradition in Brazil, only those who win for Minas wins”, said Bolsonaro.

The reelection candidate criticized the level of the campaign being carried out by the opposition candidate, classified by him as full of untruths, the so-called fake newswhich would be distorting information about reducing the value of the minimum wage and pensions.

“No one can reduce the minimum wage. I would have to send it to Congress. This video they assemble was in 2020, in the pandemic, to get resources. A deputy from Rio de Janeiro wanted to give a 25% cut in the minimum wage, in pensions. We went against. We made a counter-proposal, to freeze civil servants’ salaries for a year and a half. This group on the left makes a montage and says that the government wants to reduce the salary”, he said.

Bolsonaro also referred to the oxygen crisis in Manaus in January 2021, at the height of the pandemic, when former Health Minister General Eduardo Pazuello was criticized by the opposition, which accused him of delaying measures for the Amazon capital, which would have caused many deaths.

“Make the oxygen issue very clear. A new strain has exploded. I needed oxygen. People asked the Armed Forces to prepare a plane within 24 hours, even though they knew that the aircraft could have exploded in mid-flight, as the cylinder pressure gets higher. The Brazilian Air Force did this, to save lives,” Bolsonaro said.

During the live, Bolsonaro also asked for a vote for candidates supported by him who are running in the second round for state governments, as is the case with the former Minister of Infrastructure of the current federal administration Tarcísio de Freitas, of the Republicans, in São Paulo, who is running against Fernando Haddad from PT.

Baixada Fluminense

In the morning and afternoon, Bolsonaro concentrated his efforts, on the last day allowed for rallies, in the Baixada Fluminense and Campo Grande neighborhood, in the west of Rio. Bolsonaro started in the morning in the municipality of Belford Roxo, crossing several neighborhoods in a motorcade.

The motorcade passed through the neighboring municipality of São João de Meriti, where supporters of the reelection candidate were waiting, both along the route and around the city’s central square.