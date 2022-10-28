Lula says it is necessary to improve teachers’ salaries

The PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said today (27) that it is necessary to give more value to teachers and other education professionals. “We need to improve elementary education in this country. For this, we need to improve the salaries of teachers and employees. It’s no use trying to compare the private school with the public school, because in the private school the teachers earn much more, the conditions for the classes are much better”, he said in an interview with Rede Clube FM and Correio Braziliense.

Lula also said that he intends to improve the physical infrastructure of schools to accommodate full-time education. “We are now going to do full-time schooling. And to make schools full-time, we will have to change the size and the way schools are made. Schools in Brazil today are almost like a box of matches. In other words, they are a cement box and the children have no space for anything. It is necessary that the school has multifunctionality, that the school can have sports, leisure, culture, so that children feel pleasure in going to school”, she stressed.

letter to Brazil

Also this Thursday, Lula’s campaign released a nine-page document with proposals and commitments in 13 areas. Entitled of Letter to Brazil of Tomorrow, the text lists some of the measures and priorities of the PT government if elected. “Our government’s first measures will be to rescue 33 million people from hunger and rescue over 100 million Brazilians from poverty. Democracy will only be true when the entire population has access to a dignified life, without exclusions”, he says. an introductory part of the letter.

The document addresses economic issues, such as the resumption of federal works, increased public investment and the construction of new labor legislation. In the area of ​​work and income, the text reaffirms the commitment to increase the minimum wage above inflation and exempt income tax for those who earn up to R$ 5 thousand, in addition to the Bolsa Família in the amount of R$ 600 as a permanent value and more R$ 150 for each child up to 6 years old.

In the area of ​​sustainability, the text talks about zero deforestation, creation of the Ministry of Native Peoples and fighting legal mining in reserves. In education, he talks about expanding full-time education, universalizing broadband in schools and investing in the construction of daycare centers.

In health, the candidacy promises to resume the Popular Pharmacy program, implement Doctors for Brazil and create the National Telemedicine Center. In housing, Lula wants to resume the Minhas Casa Minha Vida program, in addition to other programs from previous governments, such as Luz para Todos and the cistern project in the semiarid region. In public security, Lula promises to create a specific ministry and implement the Single Public Security System.

In culture, the main proposal is the recreation of the Ministry of Culture, with the resumption of the Cultura Vida program, responsible for the Pontos de Cultura. Lula is also committed to recreating the ministries of Women, Racial Equality, and ensuring freedom of religion and worship in Brazil.

The document also cites proposals for agriculture, such as the recovery of degraded pastures and policies for the digital transition in the industrial sector. In foreign policy, Lula’s candidacy talks about maintaining democratic dialogue and respect for people’s self-determination, with the strengthening of regional integration, through Mercosur, and multilateral integration, such as the BRICS, African countries, the European Union and the United States. The letter also mentions the defense and promotion of democratic freedoms.

Article updated at 8:52 pm to add information about the Charter for the Brazil of Tomorrow launched by candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.