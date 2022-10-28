Environment launches program to have a more sustainable fleet

Replace old and more polluting vehicles with newer ones that emit less gases. This is the objective of the Frota Mais Verde program, recently launched by the Ministry of the Environment (MMA). According to the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, interviewed on the program The Voice of Brazil As of this Thursday (27), our country has more than 2.3 million trucks and around 900,000 are over 30 years old. The light vehicle fleet has about 45 million cars and about 26 million are from before 2013, said the minister.

Leite explained that the program will give a bonus to those who scrap a vehicle over 30 years old through the creation of a guarantee fund with lower interest rates so that the person can buy a more modern vehicle, with less emissions and with less environmental impact. “It’s not about buying a new vehicle, it’s about buying a newer vehicle,” she explained. “If we manage to renew the fleet, the impact on the environment is much greater”.

COP 27

During the interview, the minister also stated that Brazil wants to present itself as a supplier of green energy to the world at the next United Nations Conference on Climate Change – COP 27 – to be held between November 6 and 18 in Egypt. “Brazil has great potential to produce clean and cheap energy,” he said. According to Joaquim Leite, this is the great differential of our country. He explained to the listeners of the program what green energies are, that is, those 100% renewable, such as solar, wind and biomass energy. Energy that, according to him, can be transformed into green hydrogen and green ammonia for export.”

The minister also said that COP 26 will be an opportunity for Brazil to bring climate finance “to accelerate this entire green economy”. According to him, the expectation is that the private sector will act in these activities being financed with cheaper interest.

Watch in full: