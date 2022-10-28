São Paulo wins victory over Atlético-GO at Morumbi

São Paulo got a 2-1 victory over Atlético-GO, on Thursday night (27) at Morumbi stadium for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship, and approached the classification zone for the Copa Libertadores.

With this victory, Tricolor reached 50 points, in the 8th position of the classification. For Dragão, the setback represented the permanence in the relegation zone of the competition, with 33 points in 17th position.

Counting on Calleri’s eye for goals, São Paulo opened the scoring in the 21st minute of the first half, when Patrick advanced on the left and crossed for the Argentinian to arrive with a first strike.

Atlético-GO even drew level in the 26th minute of the final stage, with a great goal from Baralhas, but Tricolor secured the final triumph in stoppage time with a kick from the entrance of Luan’s area.

Fortress triumphs in Castelão

Another home team to win was Fortaleza, which, with goals from Romarinho and Juninho Capixaba (two), beat Coritiba 3-1 at Castelão. The result left Leão do Pici in 9th position with 48 points. Coxa is 15th with 35 points.