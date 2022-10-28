TRE prohibits Beto Carrero World from advertising electoral campaigns

The Regional Electoral Court (TRE) of Santa Catarina prohibited the Beto Carrero World park from carrying out electoral advertisements, under penalty of a fine of R$ 100 thousand per publication. In addition, the company must remove any electoral or party propaganda that is exposed on its social networks or on its website.

The determination of the TRE took place after a representation of the PSOL. The party was motivated by a post from the park on its social networks that announced a “promotion” for supporters of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. In an ironic tone, the advertisement granted, only for next Sunday (30), day of the second round of the elections, discount on admission to people dressed in red (the PT’s characteristic color). However, these people would have to enter the park before 8 am and leave after 5 pm, which in practice would prevent them from voting.

“Passport for all [com destaque para as letras P e T]. This one is for those who don’t like green and yellow. Twenty-five percent off for those who wear red. Only for those who enter before 8 am and leave after 5 pm. Sunday, 10/30 only,” the ad read. The repercussion on social networks was great and negative among Lula’s supporters.

Judge Sebastião Muniz understood that the company’s strategy consisted of “a clear attempt to keep voters away from the electoral process, thus encouraging abstention”. There was yet another promotion, aimed at people dressed in green and yellow, colors identified with the campaign of reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro. In this case, the promotion would last until Monday (31).

“The purpose of the present representation, therefore, is not only the removal of the advertisements in question, but also the immediate suspension of any and all promotions or benefits aimed at the voter in the eventual electoral abstention or that create any kind of distinction between voters of a candidate to that of another candidate”, determined the judge.

Other side

After the controversy generated by the disclosures, Beto Carrero World released a note on its social networks. The park said it was nothing more than a “joke” and added that the establishment doesn’t even open before 8 am and doesn’t control how long visitors stay.

“Guys, where’s the good mood? A lot of people didn’t understand the joke, we didn’t open the park before 8 am or control the time of entry and exit. Everyone is very welcome here, regardless of time of day or shirt color. “Beto Carrero World comes to publicly apologize for the misunderstanding. Before or after coming to have fun, go exercise your right to vote. Think about the future of Brazil”.