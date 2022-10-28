Atlético-MG defeat Juventude, the first relegated from Serie A

Thanks to a goal from side Dodô, Atlético-MG beat Juventude 1-0 on Thursday night (27) at Mineirão stadium, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. This result decreed the relegation of the team from Rio Grande do Sul to Series B.

With the setback away from home, Juventude, which occupies the bottom of the table with just 21 points, is no longer able to overtake the first team outside the Z4 when there are four rounds to go in the competition, Ceará, which has 34 points. For Galo, the victory gave more strength to fight for a spot in the next Libertadores. Atlético-MG is now in 7th place with 51 points.

The only goal of the match came in the 11th minute of the first half, when Dodô received inside the area, dominated and hit with violence to overcome goalkeeper César.

Confrontation of the desperate

In a duel between two teams that try at all costs to leave the relegation zone, Cuiabá beat Avaí 1-0 at Arena Pantanal. The victory, guaranteed with a goal by Pepê, took Dourado to 32 points, in 18th position. Leão da Ilha is 19th, with 29 points.