Zelensky says “the bombings will not break us”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeared outside in the dark on Thursday next to the wreckage of a downed drone, vowing that widespread Russian attacks on power plants would not break Ukrainian tempers.

Abandoning his usual indoor environment, Zelenskiy said in his daily video speech that Kiev forces had shot down 23 drones in the past two days.

Russia has aimed dozens of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukraine’s electricity generation grid in the past two weeks, causing extensive damage and causing blackouts.

“The bombardment will not break us – hearing the enemy’s anthem in our land is scarier than the enemy’s rockets in our sky. We are not afraid of the dark,” he said.

Kiev and four regions may have to cut electricity supply longer than planned after the Russian attacks, a senior official said on Thursday.

Zelenskiy said Russia has so far launched more than 8,000 air strikes and fired 4,500 missiles.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.