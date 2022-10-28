BrazilBrazil

Zelensky says “the bombings will not break us”

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 29 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeared outside in the dark on Thursday next to the wreckage of a downed drone, vowing that widespread Russian attacks on power plants would not break Ukrainian tempers.

Abandoning his usual indoor environment, Zelenskiy said in his daily video speech that Kiev forces had shot down 23 drones in the past two days.

Russia has aimed dozens of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukraine’s electricity generation grid in the past two weeks, causing extensive damage and causing blackouts.

“The bombardment will not break us – hearing the enemy’s anthem in our land is scarier than the enemy’s rockets in our sky. We are not afraid of the dark,” he said.

Kiev and four regions may have to cut electricity supply longer than planned after the Russian attacks, a senior official said on Thursday.

Zelenskiy said Russia has so far launched more than 8,000 air strikes and fired 4,500 missiles.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 29 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Children and teenagers waiting for adoption visit Christ the Redeemer

6 mins ago

Vasco loses and wastes chance to guarantee access to Serie A

56 mins ago

Entities in the productive sector ask for a reduction in the Selic rate soon

21 hours ago

Domo de Araguainha is one of the 100 sites that are geological heritage

21 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.