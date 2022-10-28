Vasco loses and wastes chance to guarantee access to Serie A

Vasco wasted a golden opportunity to guarantee early access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship by being defeated 3-2 by Sampaio Corrêa, on Thursday night (27) at São Januário stadium, for the 37th, and penultimate, Serie B round.

HERE IS CLAW HERE IS HEART HERE IS SAMPAIO🇲🇱 VAS 2X3 SAM 📸 Ronald Felipe pic.twitter.com/eAnZHumbiy — Sampaio Corrêa FC (@sampaiocorrea) October 28, 2022

After this result, Cruzmaltino remains in 3rd position with 59 points. Bolivia Querida reached the 5th position with 55 points.

Pushed by the more than 21 thousand fans present in São Januário, Vasco managed to open the scoring early, at 3 minutes of the opening stage, when Figueiredo crossed for captain Anderson Conceição to check with a header.

But before the break, Bolivia Querida left everything the same. The side Pará dominated the ball in the 17th minute and went to the entrance of the area, from where he hit a curve kick to overcome the goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues.

From there the game is open, with opportunities from side to side. However, in the 21st minute of the second half, Gabriel Poveda took advantage of a rebound given by Thiago Rodrigues to put Sampaio Corrêa in front.

In the 51st minute, young midfielder Andrey Santos managed to equalize for Vasco, filling the crowd with hope of a comeback at the end. But in the last bid, at 54, defender Joécio rose more than anyone else to give the final victory to Sampaio Corrêa.

Cruzeiro’s rout

In a match played earlier, the champions Cruzeiro thrashed Novorizontino 4-1 at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi stadium, in São Paulo.

With a comeback and a rout, we beat Novorizontino away from home! 🤩💙 📸 @staff_images pic.twitter.com/sjBMUY7skA — Cruise 🦊 (@Cruzeiro) October 28, 2022

Raposa triumphed with goals from Jajá, Bidu, Willian Oliveira and Pedro Castro, while Danielzinho scored Tigre’s honor, which ends the round in the competition’s relegation zone.