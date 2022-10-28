BrazilBrazil

Vasco loses and wastes chance to guarantee access to Serie A

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 56 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Vasco wasted a golden opportunity to guarantee early access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship by being defeated 3-2 by Sampaio Corrêa, on Thursday night (27) at São Januário stadium, for the 37th, and penultimate, Serie B round.

After this result, Cruzmaltino remains in 3rd position with 59 points. Bolivia Querida reached the 5th position with 55 points.

Pushed by the more than 21 thousand fans present in São Januário, Vasco managed to open the scoring early, at 3 minutes of the opening stage, when Figueiredo crossed for captain Anderson Conceição to check with a header.

But before the break, Bolivia Querida left everything the same. The side Pará dominated the ball in the 17th minute and went to the entrance of the area, from where he hit a curve kick to overcome the goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues.

From there the game is open, with opportunities from side to side. However, in the 21st minute of the second half, Gabriel Poveda took advantage of a rebound given by Thiago Rodrigues to put Sampaio Corrêa in front.

In the 51st minute, young midfielder Andrey Santos managed to equalize for Vasco, filling the crowd with hope of a comeback at the end. But in the last bid, at 54, defender Joécio rose more than anyone else to give the final victory to Sampaio Corrêa.

Cruzeiro’s rout

In a match played earlier, the champions Cruzeiro thrashed Novorizontino 4-1 at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi stadium, in São Paulo.

Raposa triumphed with goals from Jajá, Bidu, Willian Oliveira and Pedro Castro, while Danielzinho scored Tigre’s honor, which ends the round in the competition’s relegation zone.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 56 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Children and teenagers waiting for adoption visit Christ the Redeemer

6 mins ago

Zelensky says “the bombings will not break us”

29 mins ago

Entities in the productive sector ask for a reduction in the Selic rate soon

21 hours ago

Domo de Araguainha is one of the 100 sites that are geological heritage

21 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.