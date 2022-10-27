Domo de Araguainha is one of the 100 sites that are geological heritage

A commission of evaluators of the International Union of Geological Sciences (UICG) selected three geological heritage sites in the world, among 100 proposed by 55 countries. The three sites included in the list are Domo do Araguainha, between Goiás and Mato Grosso; Pão de Açúcar, in Rio de Janeiro; and the Quadrilátero Ferrífero region, in Minas Gerais.

The professor at the Faculty of Sciences and Technology of the Federal University of Goiás (FCT/UFG), Joana Sánchez, who is a member of the commission, highlighted today (26), in an interview with Brazil Agencythat the Araguainha impact crater was the only one of its kind approved among the proposed projects.

“Not that they don’t have other spectacular ones, but the one that was approved was her”, he said. The crater, or Domo de Araguainha, was formed by the fall of an asteroid on the border of Goiás and Mato Grosso, between the villages of Araguainha and Ponte Branca, about 250 million years ago. With a diameter of 40 kilometers (km), it is the largest impact crater in South America and one of the few in the world that has its entire structure preserved.

In all of South America, there are only ten impact craters, seven of which are in Brazil: Domo de Araguainha (GO-MT), Serra da Cangalha (TO), Vargeão (SC), São Miguel do Tapuio (PI), Colônia (SP), Cerro Jarau (RS) and Piratininga (SP). Two other craters are in Argentina (Campo del Cielo and Rio Cuarto) and a third in Chile (Monturaqui).

first project

Joana is the only representative of Brazil on the UICG Geological Heritage assessment commission, made up of 34 people. She is also among the four main authors of the international entity‘s world geological heritage project.

The professor informed that it all started when the UICG, in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), opened an opportunity to present projects for funding. Joana was invited to participate in the first project, which consisted of writing and elaborating the methodology for the first 100 world geosites. “I am part of the project team and evaluator,” she said.

Geosites are geographically well-defined places that concentrate geological formations with great scientific, aesthetic, ecological, tourist, cultural and educational value. Rocks, fossils or even the soil may be among the characteristics of these places that help tell the Earth’s story.

fourth site

The next step was to invite Brazilian professors to propose sites for the list. Joana was not a proponent because she was part of the evaluation committee.

The list was prepared jointly with the Geological Survey of Brazil (CPRM) and included four sites, three of which were accepted. The fourth site was a mine of scheelitelocated in Seridó (RN).

Despite being considered a geological heritage, the mine was not chosen, but Joana believes that it should be part of the next lists. THE scheelite is a restricted occurrence tungstate. After wolframiteis the second most important ore of tungsten, a metal considered strategic.

“We were very happy because there were three Brazilian geosites included, although Brazil does not have much of this geological culture. We are too new to geology to have been contemplated like this”, she commented.

There is still no prospect for the elaboration of a second list of world geological heritage. Joana is currently in Spain, following the presentation of the sites, proposed by 200 experts from 55 countries on all continents. She returns to Brazil on the 29th.