Brazilian tourism has best result for August in six years

In 2022, Brazilian tourism had the best result of the last six years for the month of August, with revenues of R$ 17.6 billion across the country. “At the moment now post-pandemic, the resumption of tourism is already a reality. Here we have business tourism, cultural tourism, religious tourism, sole beach tourism, fishing tourism. From North to South, from East to West, we are meeting what tourists are looking for”, said the Minister of Tourism, Carlos Brito, in an interview this Wednesday (26) on the program The Voice of Brazil.

The minister highlighted in the program that the government worked throughout the pandemic period to strengthen the country’s tourist infrastructure. “There were more than 2,900 works, approximately R$ 2 billion were injected so that now, in the post-pandemic period, our sector would be alive and present to participate in this very important moment in the resumption of tourism”, he said.

According to Carlos Brito, nature tourism, and Brazil stands out in this segment. The government’s expectation is that from January to December 2022 the country will receive 4 million foreign tourists. In addition, the portfolio’s work has been aimed at increasing domestic tourism.

The minister also stressed that this year’s cruise season should be the longest in the last ten years. “We are talking about a perspective of approximately R$ 4 billion being injected into the economy and generating around 44 thousand direct and indirect jobs”, detailed the minister. According to Brito, each tourist who gets off the ship leaves an average of R$ 650 reais per day.

