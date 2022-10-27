Liverpool beat Ajax to reach the Champions League round of 16

Liverpool (England) overcame a slow start to beat hosts Ajax (Netherlands) 3-0 on Wednesday (26), securing second place in Group A and advancing to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

A big win in Amsterdam 🤩 pic.twitter.com/CfvkLWrcHI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 26, 2022

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead when the game looked unfavorable for the English side three minutes before half-time and the team consolidated their command after the break with two quick goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott.

The victory kept them three points behind leaders Napoli (Italy), who beat Rangers (Scotland) 3-0 at home, taking the most points in their five group stage games so far.

Napoli visit Anfield next Tuesday (1) to decide first place, when Liverpool will need at least a 3-0 victory to overcome the Serie A leaders in head-to-head after losing 4-1 in September. .

Ajax needed to win by two goals to maintain their few hopes in the Champions League, but will now fight Rangers in Glasgow next week for a spot in the Europa League. The Dutch club have three points, while Rangers have yet to score.

In Group B, Atlético de Madrid drew 2-2 at home with Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), and let the classification slip by missing a penalty in stoppage time in the second half. Yannick Carrasco’s free kick was saved by goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, who also saw Saul Niguez’s rebound hit the crossbar before the ball went out.

The result put Porto (Portugal), who beat isolated leaders Club Brugge (Belgium) 4-0 at home, in the round of 16 of the competition. The Belgian team is already guaranteed in the next phase with 10 points.

At Camp Nou, Bayern Munich (Germany) beat the already eliminated Barcelona (Spain) 3-0 with goals from Mané, Choupo-Moting and Pavard. The Catalan team started the game already outside the round of 16, as Inter Milan (Italy) had beaten Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 4-0 earlier. Bayern lead the group with 15 points, five ahead of Inter.

