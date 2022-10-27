BrazilBrazil

Haddad defends state tax reform in São Paulo

The PT candidate for the government of the state of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad, defended today (26) a state tax reform. According to the candidate, the intention is to increase jobs, income, and resume industrialization in São Paulo.

“We have to carry out a tax reform in São Paulo, even to pressure the National Congress to do the same. We are losing jobs and we need a basic citizen’s income for those below the poverty line. Putting pressure on the poorest population is not the solution. We have to provide conditions for her to consume again and, thus, with a heated economy, everyone develops”, said Haddad on Saturday for UOL and the Folha de São Paulo newspaper, in the capital of São Paulo.

Haddad also said that, if elected, all Technical Schools (Etecs) will offer options for higher education courses and also guaranteed that he will take the Virtual University of the State of São Paulo (Univesp) to the entire state.

Haddad’s opponent in the dispute for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, Tarcísio de Freitas, from the Republicans, had no public agenda this Wednesday.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

