Palmeiras defeats America and is in the women’s Libertadores final

Palmeiras qualified for the final of the Libertadores Cup of women’s football after defeating America de Cali (Colombia) by 1-0, on the night of this Wednesday (26) at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium (Casa Blanca), in Quito (Ecuador). ).

The winning goal for Palestrinas came in the 9th minute of the second half, when Byanca Brazil crossed in the area and Ary Borges got ahead of the defense to score with a header.

In the big decision, Palmeiras will measure forces with Boca Juniors (Argentina), starting at 19:00 (Brasília time) next Friday (28).



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

