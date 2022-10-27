Palmeiras defeats America and is in the women’s Libertadores final

Palmeiras qualified for the final of the Libertadores Cup of women’s football after defeating America de Cali (Colombia) by 1-0, on the night of this Wednesday (26) at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium (Casa Blanca), in Quito (Ecuador). ).

HISTORICAL CLASSIFICATION! with a goal from @_aryborgeswe won América de Cali-COL and guaranteed a place in the #Liberators 👉🧠👈 #AvantiPalestrinas #PALxAME pic.twitter.com/tlrIXJVtq3 — Palmeiras Female (@Palmeiras_FEM) October 26, 2022

The winning goal for Palestrinas came in the 9th minute of the second half, when Byanca Brazil crossed in the area and Ary Borges got ahead of the defense to score with a header.

In the big decision, Palmeiras will measure forces with Boca Juniors (Argentina), starting at 19:00 (Brasília time) next Friday (28).