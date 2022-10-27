Moraes rejects investigating lack of insertions in Bolsonaro’s campaign

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, denied today (26) a request by the campaign for the re-election of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to investigate alleged irregularities in the broadcasting of electoral programs on radio stations.

Yesterday (25), the campaign presented to the TSE an audit carried out by outsourced companies, concluding that radio stations would not be broadcasting programs by the PL candidate during the free electoral time on the radio. According to the campaign, about 154,000 inserts were not aired in the second round.

In the decision, Moraes said that there are “errors and inconsistencies” in the data presented by the campaign.

“There is no doubt that the authors – who should have carried out their attribution of inspecting the radio and television insertions of their campaign – pointed to an alleged electoral fraud on the eve of the second round of the election without credible documentary basis, absent, therefore, any evidence minimum of proof, in clear affront to Law n. 9,504, of 1997, according to which claims and representations related to non-compliance must report facts, indicating evidence, indications and circumstances’, he said.

In the decision, the president of the TSE also determined that the Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office investigates the possible commission of an electoral crime with “the purpose of disrupting the second round of the election in its last week”, in addition to the investigation of the alleged use of resources from the electoral fund to finance the audit.





Bolsonaro

Reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday night (26) that there would be evidence of irregularities in the airing of electoral programs from his campaign on radio stations. The reelection candidate fulfilled his agenda in Minas Gerais and returned to Brasília to make a statement to the press on the matter, at Palácio do Alvorada, the official residence.

“The president of the TSE received the evidence in a timely manner, 24 hours a day. Our people stayed up all night working on it. We are surprised that Alexandre de Moraes simply reversed the process, accusing us of spending money from the party fund with companies to do an audit”, said

“For our part, we will go to the last consequences, within the four lines of the Constitution, to enforce what our audits have found. Really, a huge imbalance in terms of insertions. This of course interferes with the number of votes at the end of the line” , added the candidate.

Also during the speech, Bolsonaro said he felt “very harmed” by an alleged imbalance in the broadcasting of radio inserts in relation to his opponent in the second round, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He demanded a quick analysis of the case, which, according to him, was sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

“We know it’s at the top, the elections are here, but one side, my side, is being very harmed, and it’s not from now. appropriate”, he concluded.

Article updated at 9:27 pm to add the position of the candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro on the alleged irregularities in the broadcasting of electoral programs on radio stations.

* Collaborated with Pedro Rafael Vilela