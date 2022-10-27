Senator Irajá Silvestre and wife suffer accident; driver dies

Senator Irajá Silvestre Filho (PSD-TO) and his wife, Milena Beatriz Sens Silvestre, are hospitalized in Brazilia hospital after suffering a car accident this morning (26) on the Tocantins highway. The driver who drove the vehicle, Sidney Buciano Neto, died at the scene.

The disaster occurred around 10:30 am, at kilometer 406 of the state highway TO-050. In a social network, Irajá’s mother, also senator Kátia Abreu (PP-TO), reported that the car overturned on a curve and fell into a cliff 50 meters deep. Milena was thrown out of the vehicle and lay on the asphalt.

According to Kátia Abreu, Irajá had a fractured rib, but managed to get out of the car and go up the cliff to look for his wife. Milena had her lung punctured.

During the afternoon, the two were taken to the DF Star hospital, in Brasília. In the early evening, the institution released a medical report, according to which Irajá and Milena are conscious and stable. Both patients are on spontaneous ventilation and will be re-examined to define treatment.

The parliamentarian also issued an official note, in which he regretted the death of the driver. “It is with great sadness that we lost our dear friend, partner and German collaborator, in a tragic car accident between Palmas and Brasília this Wednesday. I want to sympathize with his wife, daughter and all his family and friends, who, like me, are deeply shaken by this tragedy,” wrote Irajá.

In the text, the congressman reported that he was clinically well and thanked the health professionals in the municipalities of Arraias and Campos Belos, who provided assistance “with attention and care”. He also thanked the police, the local authorities, the people who supported them at the accident site, the parliamentary team and the population of Tocantins.