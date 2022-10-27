BrazilBrazil

Botafogo wins Bragantino and increases chances of a spot in Libertadores

Botafogo beat Bragantino 2-1 on the night of this Wednesday (26) at the Nilton Santos stadium, and took the 8th position of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, entering the classification zone for the preliminary phase of the next edition of the Cup. Liberators. Massa Bruta remained with 41 points, in 13th position, after the setback.

Alvinegro opened the scoring in the 17th minute of the first half, when midfielder Gabriel Pires took advantage of the live ball in the area to overcome goalkeeper Cleiton. In the 16th minute of the final stage, Bragantino even drew with the side Luan Cândido. But, at 25, Tchê Tchê guaranteed Botafogo’s final victory.

In the next round, General Severiano’s team receives Cuiabá and Massa Bruta visits Avaí.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

