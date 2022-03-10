Brazil

Mega-Sena accumulates and the next contest must pay R$ 130 million

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 de March de 2022
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Mega-Sena contest 2,461, held this Wednesday (9) at night at Espaço Loterias da Caixa in São Paulo, did not have six dozen winners. The numbers drawn were 08 – 11 – 16 – 21 – 32 – 37.

The next contest (2,462), on Saturday (12), must pay the prize of R$ 130 million.

The corner had 278 winners and each one will receive R$ 34,308.42. The 17,238 players on the court will receive an individual prize of R$ 790.42.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brazilia time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

The draw takes place at 20:00, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 de March de 2022
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Mega-Sena accumulates and the next contest must pay R$ 130 million

12 mins ago

Ukrainians resist in east country, prepare battle for Kherson

39 mins ago

Cano decides and Fluminense defeats Corinthians in Itaquera

1 hour ago

Brazilian: Inter beats Ceará to continue fighting for the title

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.