Ukrainians resist in east country, prepare battle for Kherson

Ukrainian troops are resisting repeated attacks by Russian forces in two eastern towns, while those on the southern front are ready to fight over the strategic Kherson region, which Russia appears to be reinforcing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video speech late on Wednesday that there would be good news from the front, but did not elaborate.

He did not mention what was happening at Kherson, which officials and military analysts have predicted will be one of the most important battles in the war since Russia invaded Ukraine eight months ago.

The most severe fighting in eastern Ukraine was taking place near Avdiivka, outside Donetsk, and Bakhmut, Zelenskiy said.

“Here is where the madness of the Russian command is most evident. Day after day, for months, they are driving people to death there, concentrating the highest level of artillery attacks,” he said.

Russian forces have repeatedly tried to take Bakhmut, which is on a main road leading to the Ukrainian-held cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

The impending battle for the town of Kherson at the mouth of the Dnipro River will determine whether Ukraine can loosen Russia’s grip on the south.

Ukrainian forces advanced along the Dnipro River in a dramatic push south earlier this month, but progress appears to have slowed. Russia is evacuating civilians on the west bank of the river but says it has no plans to withdraw its troops.

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defense minister, said wet weather and rough terrain were making Kiev’s counteroffensive in Kherson more difficult than in the northeast, where Russia pulled back in September.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.