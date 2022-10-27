BrazilBrazil

Cano decides and Fluminense defeats Corinthians in Itaquera

Cano showed once again why he is the great name of Fluminense in the current season. The Argentine scored both goals in Tricolor’s 2-0 victory over Corinthians, on Wednesday night (26) at Neo Química Arena, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The victory took Tricolor das Laranjeiras to 4th position in the standings, with 58 points, one more than Timão, who dropped to 5th position with the setback and saw the end of any chance of continuing to fight for the competition title.

In a highly disputed match, Fluminense opened the scoring in the 11th minute of the first half. After a corner kick, Yago Felipe deflected the ball, which also hit full-back Fagner before Cano appeared free in the area to shore up the back of the goal.

The second came in the 24th minute of the final stage, when the side Calegari went to the base line and crossed to the area, where Cano hit first, crossed, to score a great goal. With this goal, the Argentine isolated himself in the leadership of the Brazilian’s top scorer with 20 goals, two more than Pedro Raul, from Goiás.

In the next round, Tricolor das Laranjeiras visits Ceará, on Monday (31), to continue the search for a spot for the next edition of Libertadores. Timão returns to the field on Saturday (29) to play a late match of the 32nd round against Goiás.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

