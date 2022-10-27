Brazilian: Inter beats Ceará to continue fighting for the title

Internacional got a 2-1 victory over Ceará to stay alive in the fight for the Brazilian Championship title. With the triumph achieved on Wednesday night (27) at the Beira Rio stadium, Colorado remains with a small chance of being champion of the competition.

#INTxCEA | ⏱️ | 2Q | 51′ – VEEEEEEEEEEEEENCE THE PEOPLE’S CLUB! Edenilson and Alan Patrick score, Inter turns in the Gigante, reaches 64 points and confirms a spot in the @LibertadoresBR of 2023! ✅😆 🇦🇹 #ColoradoJogaJunto 📻 pic.twitter.com/titUwxY5RI — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) October 27, 2022

After winning at home, the team from Rio Grande do Sul took the lead again, now with 64 points, ten less than the leader Palmeiras, with five games to go. Thus, it is enough for Verdão to defeat Fortaleza next Wednesday (2) to take home the competition trophy without depending on any other result.

Even playing at home, Internacional’s life did not start easily, as they saw Lima open the scoring for Ceará in a penalty kick after 5 minutes of the ball rolling. But Colorado scored twice in the final leg to stay alive in the competition. The first came with Edenílson, in the 19th minute, and the second came from Alan Patrick’s feet in a penalty kick, in the 32nd minute.

Tie in Serrinha

At the Serrinha stadium, América-MG drew 2-2 with Goiás. After this result, Coelho was in 10th position with 46 points. Esmeraldino, on the other hand, reached 42 points, in 13th position.