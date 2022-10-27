BrazilBrazil

Brazilian: Inter beats Ceará to continue fighting for the title

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Internacional got a 2-1 victory over Ceará to stay alive in the fight for the Brazilian Championship title. With the triumph achieved on Wednesday night (27) at the Beira Rio stadium, Colorado remains with a small chance of being champion of the competition.

After winning at home, the team from Rio Grande do Sul took the lead again, now with 64 points, ten less than the leader Palmeiras, with five games to go. Thus, it is enough for Verdão to defeat Fortaleza next Wednesday (2) to take home the competition trophy without depending on any other result.

Even playing at home, Internacional’s life did not start easily, as they saw Lima open the scoring for Ceará in a penalty kick after 5 minutes of the ball rolling. But Colorado scored twice in the final leg to stay alive in the competition. The first came with Edenílson, in the 19th minute, and the second came from Alan Patrick’s feet in a penalty kick, in the 32nd minute.

Tie in Serrinha

At the Serrinha stadium, América-MG drew 2-2 with Goiás. After this result, Coelho was in 10th position with 46 points. Esmeraldino, on the other hand, reached 42 points, in 13th position.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Mega-Sena accumulates and the next contest must pay R$ 130 million

11 mins ago

Ukrainians resist in east country, prepare battle for Kherson

38 mins ago

Cano decides and Fluminense defeats Corinthians in Itaquera

1 hour ago

Brazil records 6,000 more cases and 44 deaths from covid-19 in 24 hours

21 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.