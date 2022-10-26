Brazil records 6,000 more cases and 44 deaths from covid-19 in 24 hours

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has recorded 687,710 deaths from covid-19 and 34,799,324 confirmed cases of the disease, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (25) by the Ministry of Health. In 24 hours, 6,015 new cases were recorded and 44 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed.

Also according to the bulletin, 34,027,561 people have recovered from the disease and 84,053 cases are being monitored. This Tuesday’s bulletin does not bring updated data from Ceará and Tocantins, in addition to updated deaths from Mato Grosso do Sul.



Epidemiological Bulletin 10.25.2022 – Ministry of Health

States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 6.13 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.88 million) and Paraná (2.75 million). The smallest number of cases is registered in Acre (149.7 thousand). Then appear Roraima (175.3 thousand) and Amapá (178.3 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo has the highest number (175,451), followed by Rio de Janeiro (75,821) and Minas Gerais (63,870). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,029), Amapá (2,164) and Roraima (2,175).

Vaccination

To date, 487.5 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, of which 180.2 million are the first dose and 162.6 million are the second. The single dose was given to 5 million people, 99.7 million received the first booster dose and 35 million have already been vaccinated with the second booster.