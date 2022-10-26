Caixa asks for five days to release consigned from Auxílio Brazil

Beneficiaries of Auxílio Brazil who apply for payroll-deductible credit will take longer to access the money. Caixa Econômica Federal asked the Ministry of Citizenship for five working days to release the credit line.

With the measure, the loans requested yesterday (24) will only be released after the second round of elections. Yesterday (24) evening, the bank had announced a 24-hour pause in the release of loans, but clarified that the beneficiary continues to be able to request the line of credit in the Caixa Tem app and in physical branches. Only releasing the money will take longer.

According to Caixa, with a period of five days, the bank is complying with the suggestion of Minister Aroldo Cedraz, of the Federal Audit Court (TCU) to suspend the credit line.

In a note issued last night, the public bank informed that the contracts closed yesterday (24) are not having the values ​​released this Tuesday. “Caixa informs that there is no forecast for the release of financial values ​​related to these requests, within the next 24 hours, automatically complying with the recommended prudence”, highlighted the financial institution.

Yesterday, Minister Aroldo Cedraz gave the bank 24 hours to explain the impact of the Auxílio Brazil payroll loan on the risk analysis and possible losses with the credit line. In an order, Cedraz partially accepted the representation of the Public Ministry of Accounts and asked Caixa for clarification.

According to the order, it is not up to the TCU to assess the possible electoral impacts of the granting of consigned credit under the Auxílio Brazil. Cedraz forwarded a copy of the file to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) for analysis.

When asking Caixa for an explanation, the TCU minister suggested that the bank suspend the granting of payroll-deductible loans from Auxílio Brazil until the agency finishes analyzing the documents of the financial institution. In a note, the bank informed that the submission of responses “will be fully complied with within the established deadline [24 horas]”.

Among the documents that Caixa must forward to the TCU are opinions, technical notes, resolutions and collegiate decisions that deal with pricing, concession criteria, interest rates, profitability, expected default, approval of the credit line related to payroll-deductible credit for beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brazil and risk management associated with the operation.

Caixa sent the documentation to the TCU earlier this evening. According to the bank, R$ 4.291 billion were lent to 1.681 million people since October 11.

Article changed at 20:49 to adjust information.