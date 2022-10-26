TSE approves rule to guarantee public transport in the second round

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) approved today (25) an instruction to ensure that states and municipalities can offer free public transport to voters in the second round of elections, on Sunday (30).

Under the measure, governors and mayors who decide to offer public transport on election day will not be able to suffer punishment under the Fiscal Responsibility Law for using public money to pay for the measure. In addition, special lines may be offered for long-distance locations, with the hiring of school buses.

The transport service cannot be reduced in places where they are already offered, under penalty of characterization of electoral crime.

For the president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, the measure is a public policy that favors democracy.

“We know that a large part of the abstention in the elections happens because some people don’t have money for transport and in some places there is no necessary transport”, he said.

Last week, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) released the availability of free public transport in the second round.

The decision was taken based on an action filed by the Sustainability Network. At the request of the party, in the first round, the Supreme Court also determined that public transport should be maintained at normal levels and that municipalities that had already offered free transport in previous elections should maintain the measure.