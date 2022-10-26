Minister: Refugees in Brazil can also receive Aid Brazil

Auxílio Brazil is also paid to foreign refugee families in Brazil. According to the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, around 50,000 Venezuelan families receive the benefit.

In October, the program paid out the benefit to more than 21 million families a week ahead of schedule. “We keep clearing the queue. Today, there are no families in extreme poverty regularly registered in the Cadastro Único without receiving Auxílio Brazil. We reached all the houses, all the families that registered”, said the minister, in an interview this Tuesday (25) to the program The Voice of Brazil.

According to Ronaldo Bento, 210,000 families that receive the benefit have a formal contract. The minister says that the objective of the program is to help families to gain autonomy, so they are encouraged to find work.

The minister stressed that the program is permanent. “It does not end in December, it is a permanent program, established by law and which will continue”.

cadastral update

Ronaldo Bento oriented that families who made the Single Registry in 2016 do the registration update. For those who have not had changes in the family composition, the procedure can be done through the CadÚnico application, available for download on the Gov.br page. However, if it is necessary to change any data, it is necessary to attend a registration post for a new registration update interview. The registration can be updated until November 11.

Social programs such as Auxílio Brazil, Benefício de Prestação Continuada (BPC), Tariff Social de Energia Elétrica (TSEE) and ID Jovem require that the registration is up to date so that families can receive the benefits.

Query

Also in the application, beneficiaries can check if the data is out of date or even if the information already provided is being compared with other federal administrative databases.

The consultation can also be carried out in the web version. The identification data of the Responsible for the Family Unit, the data of the family and its members will be displayed.

Watch the program in full: