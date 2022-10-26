BrazilBrazil

TSE grants right of reply to Bolsonaro’s campaign

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided today (25) to grant the right of response requested by the Pelo Bem do Brazil coalition, formed to support reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The measure was granted against the Brazil da Esperança Coalition, which supports candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The reelection campaign claimed in the TSE that the adversary’s propaganda offended Bolsonaro’s image by attributing a link with “murderers and militiamen” in insertions in the free electoral time on television.

Unanimously, the plenary of the court decided to grant the right of reply, which should be broadcast in the block reserved for two insertions of Lula on television.

During the trial, the defense of the Brazil da Esperança Coalition declared that there were no excesses in the placements and defended the rejection of the right of reply.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

