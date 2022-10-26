BrazilBrazil

TSE confirms deployment of troops to ensure security in the second round

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) confirmed, this Tuesday (25), the sending of federal military personnel to carry out security of polling places in the second round of elections, which will be held next Sunday (30).

The forces will act in 80 locations in four states – in Acre (20 municipalities); in Mato Grosso (39 municipalities), in Mato Grosso do Sul (11 municipalities) and in Tocantins (10 municipalities).

The decision will be forwarded to the Ministry of Defense, which will be responsible for troop distribution logistics.

The deployment of federal troops occurs when a municipality informs the Electoral Court that it is not able to guarantee the normality of the election with the local police force.

In the first round, 561 locations in 11 states had the presence of military personnel during the election.

TSE update with the total number of locations.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

