BrazilBrazil

Scientists reconstruct epic biblical battles in new study

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The ancient ruins tell only a partial story of the epic sieges and conquests told in the Hebrew Bible, but scientists are using new dating technologies to reconstruct historical events and see how they resemble what is described in scripture.

Using readings from ancient geomagnetic fields that have been preserved over time in mud bricks from fire-destroyed sites, and in two collections of ceramic objects, scientists at Hebrew University and Tel Aviv University have dated these remains more precisely.

The method has been used in the past, but never to this extent.

“As we have a very large database, we can compare many different locations according to the magnetic signal and thus arrive at a very accurate dating method,” Yoav Vaknin, from the Institute of Archeology at Tel Aviv University, told Reuters.

The study’s findings indicate, for example, that the army of Hazael, king of Aram-Damascus first mentioned in the Book of Kings, was responsible for the destruction of several cities, including Tel Rehov, Tel Zayit, and Horvat Tevet.

In terms of its modern application, Vaknin says the magnetic field and its activity is one of the biggest mysteries facing scientists and this technology can be used to predict how the magnetic field will change and behave in the future.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Minister: Refugees in Brazil can also receive Aid Brazil

3 mins ago

TSE grants right of reply to Bolsonaro’s campaign

24 mins ago

TSE confirms deployment of troops to ensure security in the second round

48 mins ago

STF holds new conciliation hearing on ICMS collection

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.