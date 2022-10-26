Ukraine’s Oscar nominee debuts in Kiev

Ukraine’s Oscar-nominated film next year, a drama about a family living in an occupied village in eastern Ukraine, opened in a packed Kiev cinema despite fears of power cuts and sirens as the Russian invasion arrives. to its ninth month.

Many uniformed Ukrainian servicemen were among about 400 spectators at the Klondike – The War in Ukrainewhich tells the story of Ira, a pregnant Ukrainian woman who refuses to flee her village when the village is captured by Russian-backed armed separatists in 2014.

Ira’s partner Tolik is under pressure from friends to join the separatists, while her brother is strongly pro-Ukraine.

Ukrainian director Maryna Er Gorbach said her film aims to show how ordinary people try to go on living even in the midst of catastrophe and how they are torn between the love of home and the desire to be free and safe.

“During the 100 minutes of the session I had to keep an eye on the news in case of air raid sirens. There were none so I’m very happy,” she told Reuters.

Commenting on the subject of her film, she stated that many foreign viewers contacted her to say they were unaware that fighting had already broken out in Ukraine in 2014, eight years before Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24.

“Now the world is wanting to know what is happening in Ukraine,” Gorbach said, adding that his film does not attempt to take political sides, but to recount a complex human tragedy.

The film will be released in Ukraine next week.

