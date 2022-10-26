Rede Globo journalist Susana Naspolini dies

Susana Naspolini died today (25), at the age of 49, at the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo, as a result of complications caused by cancer. She leaves her 16-year-old daughter Júlia, the result of her marriage to sports narrator Maurício Torres.

The reporter joined Globo in 2002 and in 2013 took over the role of RJ Móvel, on the RJ1 news program, which denounced problems that afflicted the population and demanded a solution from the responsible authorities. In May 2017, the journalist was invited to present Globo Comunidade in Rio de Janeiro, in parallel with RJ Móvel.

After passing through affiliates of TV Globo in the state of Santa Catarina, Susana went to GloboNews. She also worked on Canal Futura, in the production and reporting of local news programs by Editoria Rio, on TV Globo. Since 2008, she took turns with other reporters in charge of RJ Móvel.

Among the highlights of her professional career are the rains that hit Rio de Janeiro in April 2010, when she was sent to investigate the situation in Morro dos Prazeres, in Santa Teresa; and, in April 2019, when he showed the situation of landslides on Avenida Niemeyer, which connects Leblon to São Conrado, the two coverages in Rio de Janeiro.

Suzana also participated in the coverage of the police occupation in Vila Cruzeiro, in 2011, a report that earned TV Globo’s Jornalismo the International Emmy Award. She also covered Rock in Rio in 2013 and Rio Carnival, covering the Marquês de Sapucaí stands during the parades.

“My job as a reporter is where I am happy. I’m an optimistic reporter, I always think it will work out, that things will get better. I believe in people’s good intentions. I am tireless. I believe that the good always prevails”, said Susana Naspolini to the program Memória Globo

In 2019, Susana Naspolini released the book “Eu Escolho Ser Feliz”, an autobiography about her fight against cancer, and in 2021, “Terapia com Deus”, in which she reveals how faith helped her overcome the loss of her father and the last cancer diagnosis. The first diagnosis of the disease came at age 18, when she discovered cancer in the cells of the lymphatic system.