PF arrests couple who tried to transport cocaine abroad

The Federal Police arrested, in the act, this evening (25), a couple who transported cocaine packed in 16 bottles of shaving foam, at Rio de Janeiro International Airport, on Ilha do Governador, north of Rio.

The couple, a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, intended to board a flight to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, on a flight with a stopover in Lisbon, Portugal.

Federal police officers, after routine inspection, identified the drug hidden in shaving foam vials, inside the luggage checked in by the couple.

The prisoners were sent to the Specialized Police Station at the International Airport in Galeão (Deain) for the drawing up of the arrest report in flagrante delicto and will answer for the crime of international drug trafficking, whose penalty can reach up to 15 years of imprisonment.

The couple will be taken to a prison in Rio de Janeiro, where they will be at the disposal of justice, awaiting trial.