BrazilBrazil

PF arrests couple who tried to transport cocaine abroad

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Federal Police arrested, in the act, this evening (25), a couple who transported cocaine packed in 16 bottles of shaving foam, at Rio de Janeiro International Airport, on Ilha do Governador, north of Rio.

The couple, a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, intended to board a flight to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, on a flight with a stopover in Lisbon, Portugal.

Federal police officers, after routine inspection, identified the drug hidden in shaving foam vials, inside the luggage checked in by the couple.

The prisoners were sent to the Specialized Police Station at the International Airport in Galeão (Deain) for the drawing up of the arrest report in flagrante delicto and will answer for the crime of international drug trafficking, whose penalty can reach up to 15 years of imprisonment.

The couple will be taken to a prison in Rio de Janeiro, where they will be at the disposal of justice, awaiting trial.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Scientists reconstruct epic biblical battles in new study

5 mins ago

Ukraine’s Oscar nominee debuts in Kiev

29 mins ago

Rede Globo journalist Susana Naspolini dies

53 mins ago

Palmeiras beats Athletico-PR and puts a hand on the Brazilian Cup

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.