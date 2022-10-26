BrazilBrazil

Palmeiras beats Athletico-PR and puts a hand on the Brazilian Cup

Palmeiras put a hand on the Brazilian Championship cup after defeating Athletico-PR 3-1, on Tuesday night (26) at Arena da Baixada. With this result, Verdão can release the champion’s cry next Wednesday (26) if Corinthians and Internacional do not win their respective games.

With the triumph, the team led by Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira reached 74 points and will be champion of Serie A if Timão, who has 57 points, does not defeat Fluminense at Neo Química Arena and Colorado, who has 61 points, does not overcome Ceará in Beira Rio. As for Hurricane, the setback represented remaining with 51 points, in 6th position.

Even away from home, Palmeiras started better than Hurricane, who entered the field with an alternative formation to save pieces for the Libertadores final, next Saturday (29), against Flamengo in Guayaquil (Ecuador).

But, in one of their few arrivals to the attack, the home team opened the scoring when defender Matheus Felipe hit hard from the edge of the area to score a beautiful goal.

Palmeiras increased the pressure, but the tie came only after the break, with Gustavo Scarpa in the 13th minute. Three minutes later, striker Cuello was sent off for a complaint, which made life easier for Palmeiras.

So, at 24, the boy Endrick scored with a header after Ron’s cross. With this goal, the striker became the youngest player to score for the Verdão professional team, at 16 years, 3 months and 4 days. At 30, Gustavo Gómez headed in after a corner kick from Gustavo Scarpa. A beautiful victory that can be fundamental for the conquest of the Brazilian title.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News


