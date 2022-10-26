Alternative Flamengo beats Santos before the Libertadores final

Even without entering the field with maximum force, Flamengo was better and defeated Santos 3-2, on Tuesday night (25) at the Maracanã stadium, to take the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship with 61 points.

Already thinking about the Copa Libertadores final – next Saturday (29) against Athletico-PR in Guayaquil (Ecuador) – coach Dorival Júnior decided to send a team with some reserves to the field. However, the decision did not diminish in any way the offensive impetus of Rubro-Negro, who dominated the actions in the first half, creating several opportunities to score.

And, with so much trying, the Gávea team opened the scoring in the 49th minute, when Marinho stretched out on the right to Matheuzinho, who went to the bottom line and crossed low for Pedro, with a lot of category, to finish with a letter to score a great goal.

But Santos players protested a lot after the goal. This is because, at the origin of the move, Matheuzinho brought down Camacho inside the Flamengo area, but the referee, even with the help of VAR (video referee), confirmed the goal.

On the return of the break, Peixe was more connected and, in the 7th minute, equalized thanks to a header from defender Alex. However, Rubro-Negro wanted to reach the Libertadores final motivated, and started the turnaround with goals from Marinho, at 32 minutes, and Arrascaeta, at 41.

In the 51st minute, Santos still scored with a beautiful goal from the Argentine Carabajal, but the team from Gávea managed the advantage to guarantee the victory in front of more than 44 thousand fans.