São Paulo coast: in two weeks, 15 dolphins are found dead

In two weeks, 15 dolphins of the species Pontoporia blainvillei, known as porpoises, were found dead on the coast of São Paulo, between the beaches of Bertioga and São Vicente. The information is from the Gremar Institute, responsible for a section of the Santos Basin Beach Monitoring Project (PMP-BS).

One reason given by the organization is that spring is a season marked by the birth of cubs, which can lead to a greater number of strandings, as these animals are more vulnerable.

Of the 15 animals found dead between September 30 and October 15, seven were pups or juveniles, and eight were adults, two of which were females and were pregnant. The institute points out that, in these cases, during the autopsy examination, samples are also taken from the carcasses for further analysis.

fishing

Accidental capture in fishing nets is one of the main threats to dolphins. Six of the dead animals had “obvious interactions with these artifacts”. One of the cases was registered at Praia do Iporanga, in Guarujá. The animal had a fishing tackle attached to its face.

Another recurring problem is water pollution and overfishing, as this reduces the availability of food for the species. The intense port activity is also harmful, as it produces noise in the aquatic environment that compromises their communicative system.

Species

Gremar points out that the porpoise is one of the smallest species of dolphin in the world and occurs only in South America, specifically between Espírito Santo, in Brazil, and Golfo San Matias, in Argentina. It appears on the Official List of Endangered Species of Brazilian Fauna.

The females of the species have a gestation period of approximately 11 months, having a calf every one or two years, which is considered a long period when it comes to recovering populations. The institute draws attention to the need to conserve porpoises by increasing knowledge and awareness.

“Its possible extinction would bring great damage to the marine ecosystem. It is also essential that research continues so that anthropic activities (carried out by humans) are increasingly properly ordered and regulated”, proposes the organization.

monitoring

The PMP-BS is a program that meets a condition of the federal environmental licensing of Petrobras’ activities in the production and flow of oil and natural gas in the Santos Basin. The project is led by the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama).

The idea is to assess possible impacts of oil production on birds, turtles and marine mammals. Monitoring ranges from Laguna, in Santa Catarina, to Saquarema, in Rio de Janeiro, divided into 15 stretches. Gremar is responsible for the stretch from São Vicente to Bertioga.

The service for the rescue of debilitated or dead marine animals can be done by calling 0800 642 3341 or (13) 99711 4120. More information is available at site from the project.

THE Brazil Agency contacted Ibama, but there was no response until the report was published.