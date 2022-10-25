STF suspends removal of Alagoas governor

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided today (24) to suspend the decision that determined the removal of the governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas, until December 31. The decisions were made by ministers Gilmar Mendes and Luís Roberto Barroso.

Earlier this month, the Special Court of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) upheld the individual decision of Minister Laurita Vaz that removed the governor.

On Tuesday (11), Dantas was one of the targets of Operation Edema, launched by the Federal Police (PF) to investigate alleged embezzlement of public resources in the state, which would have started in 2019, when the governor was a state deputy.

Searches and seizures were carried out, and the blocking of approximately R$ 54 million in assets and values ​​in the form of reimbursement was also determined, in addition to the removal of the position.

According to the investigation, the case involves alleged embezzlement of resources from the Legislative Assembly of Alagoas through phantom employees.

In one of the decisions, Minister Gilmar Mendes understood that the removal could not have been authorized because the legislation prohibits precautionary measures against candidates for majority positions. Barroso argued that there are doubts about the competence of the STJ to decide on the matter, as it deals with facts that would have occurred at the meeting.

After the operation, Paulo Dantas considered the operation as “a staging of a wing of the PF” to harm his candidacy.

The STJ’s decision did not prevent Dantas from running for the state government. In the second round, the governor will compete for the local Executive with candidate Rodrigo Cunha (União).