Covid-19: Brazil records 92 deaths and 9,500 cases in 24 hours

State and municipal health departments recorded 9,523 more cases of covid-19 in 24 hours across the country and confirmed 92 deaths from complications associated with the disease. The balance released this Monday (24) by the Ministry of Health does not include, however, data from the states of Mato Grosso do Sul and Ceará.

With the new information, the total number of people infected with the new coronavirus during the covid-19 pandemic adds up to 34,793,309.

The number of cases under follow-up is 86,011. The term is used to designate cases reported in the last 14 days in which there was no discharge or death.

With today’s numbers, the total number of deaths has reached 687,666 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are still 3,190 deaths under investigation. The occurrences involve cases in which the patient died, but the definition of the cause of death still requires additional tests and procedures.

So far, 34,019,632 people have recovered from Covid-19. The number corresponds to 97.8% of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, the number of records tends to be lower due to the difficulty of feeding the databases by the municipal and state health departments. On Tuesdays, the number, in general, is higher due to the update of cases accumulated on weekends.



Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin – Ministry of Health

States

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, at the top of the ranking of states with the most deaths from covid-19 recorded so far are São Paulo (175,434), Rio de Janeiro (75,820), Minas Gerais (63,870), Paraná (45,413) and Rio Grande do Sul (41,178).

The states with the fewest deaths resulting from the disease are Acre (2,029), Amapá (2,164), Roraima (2,175), Tocantins (4,205) and Sergipe (6,441).

Vaccination

Until this Monday, the Ministry of Health‘s vaccinometer records the application of 487,468,284 doses of vaccines against covid-19 since the beginning of the immunization campaign. Of this total, 180.2 million were first-dose, 162.6 million second-dose, and 5 million single-dose.

The booster dose has already been given to more than 99.7 million people and the second extra dose, or fourth dose, to just over 35 million. The panel also records 4.8 million doses as “additional”, which are those applied to those who had received Janssen’s immunizer, a single dose.