Roberto Jefferson will be transferred to Bangu 8

The Secretary of Penitentiary Administration of Rio de Janeiro (Seap) informed that the former federal deputy and honorary president of the PTB, Roberto Jefferson, will be transferred to the Complexo de Gericinó, on the west side of the capital. He will stay at the Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira Prison, known as Bangu 8. The agency, however, still does not have a forecast for the transfer.

The decision was taken after his arrest was maintained at the custody hearing held by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The procedure was conducted via videoconference by the judge Airton Vieira, assistant judge in the cabinet of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. Roberto Jefferson is since yesterday (23) at the José Frederico Marques Prison, also known as Benfica Jail, in the north of Rio de Janeiro.

The former parliamentarian is a defendant in an action where anti-democratic acts are being investigated. As part of this process, Roberto Jefferson was imprisoned in Bangu 8 between August of last year and January of this year. Since then, he has been under house arrest. His return to a penitentiary unit was determined by the STF for failure to comply with precautionary measures. Among other determinations, he was banned from posting on social media. On Friday (21), in a video posted on the internet, Roberto Jefferson offended Minister Cármen Lúcia.

The Federal Police team responsible for fulfilling the arrest warrant yesterday morning (23) was surprised by the resistance of the former deputy. On her way to her home located in the municipality of Levy Gasparian (RJ), she was shot at by Roberto Jefferson, who also threw two grenades. Two police officers had minor injuries. The warrant was only served eight hours later, when the former deputy surrendered after a long negotiation. For the attack, Roberto Jefferson was indicted by the Federal Police for four attempted murders and may become a defendant in a new process.

The former deputy was also imprisoned between 2014 and 2015, after being convicted in the monthly allowance scandal trial, from which he was later granted a Christmas pardon. The decree signed by then President Dilma Rousseff was similar to those issued by previous presidents such as Lula, Fernando Henrique Cardoso and Itamar Franco. Pardon was granted to convicts who had already progressed to the open regime, who had served a quarter of their sentence and whose remaining sentences did not exceed eight years.

In this year’s elections, the former deputy even launched his candidacy for President of the Republic by the PTB, but was considered ineligible. The legend has chosen Father Kelmon to replace him, who had just over 81,000 votes, less than 0.1% of the total. In the second round, the PTB announced support for the re-election of Jair Bolsonaro.