Tarcísio says he will give credit to micro and small entrepreneurs

The Republican candidate for the government of the state of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, said today (24) that, if elected, he will give credit to micro and small entrepreneurs and reduce the tax burden on the sector. The candidate also defended investments in infrastructure, professional training and reduction of bureaucracy.

“Our idea is to create a credit structure so that it can work with lower rates and longer terms, using Banco do Povo, Desenvolvimento SP, in articulation with the entire financial system, in addition to credit oriented to good projects,” he said. , in an interview, in the capital of São Paulo.

“Investment in infrastructure is also fundamental because it improves competitiveness and generates a lot of employment,” he added.

Tarcísio also highlighted that he intends to pay special attention to professional training and technical assistance for entrepreneurs. The candidate stressed that the measures will respect the economic vocations of each region of the state.