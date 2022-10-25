Haddad proposes to increase initial salary floor for SP police

The PT candidate for the government of the state of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad, proposed today (24) to increase the value of the initial salary floor for civil and military police officers. The candidate also defended a restructuring of police careers and linking salary progressions to achieved goals.

“We are going to restructure the careers of the military and civil police and link progression to a plan of goals. We are going to establish a goal plan that is transparent, a career plan that I will negotiate with the category”, he said in an interview promoted by the vehicles O Globo, Valor Econômico and Rádio CBN, in the capital of São Paulo.

“But in my opinion, I would like the starting floor to be higher than the current one. To attract good professionals we need to offer a good starting salary,” she added.

During the event, the candidate also defended that the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp) should not be privatized, said that he intends to establish a government in partnership with progressive parties and stated that unproductive vacant land will be destined for food production. .