BrazilBrazil

Haddad proposes to increase initial salary floor for SP police

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 57 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The PT candidate for the government of the state of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad, proposed today (24) to increase the value of the initial salary floor for civil and military police officers. The candidate also defended a restructuring of police careers and linking salary progressions to achieved goals.

“We are going to restructure the careers of the military and civil police and link progression to a plan of goals. We are going to establish a goal plan that is transparent, a career plan that I will negotiate with the category”, he said in an interview promoted by the vehicles O Globo, Valor Econômico and Rádio CBN, in the capital of São Paulo.

“But in my opinion, I would like the starting floor to be higher than the current one. To attract good professionals we need to offer a good starting salary,” she added.

During the event, the candidate also defended that the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp) should not be privatized, said that he intends to establish a government in partnership with progressive parties and stated that unproductive vacant land will be destined for food production. .

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 57 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Elections: Justice of the DF determines free public transport

12 mins ago

Tarcísio says he will give credit to micro and small entrepreneurs

35 mins ago

VSB-30 rocket is successfully launched from Alcantara Space Center

1 hour ago

Reading stimulus profiles attract book fans on social networks

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.