Reading stimulus profiles attract book fans on social networks

Initially created for the sharing of photos and videos, Instagram has been transforming itself to keep itself always current, offering more and more content, and the most diverse profiles: fashion, sales, music and the “Bookstagram”, profiles on Instagram dedicated to talking about books.

The Brazilian Mariah Araújo is 18 years old, and currently lives in Japan. During the pandemic, she decided to dribble the monotony and dedicate herself to what she loves most: reading and talking about literature. Today, she has around 2,000 followers. Always with a dose of humour, she talks, recommends books and gives them grades. She also gives tips on how to create a profile and reach followers.

The writer Lolline Huntar’z, 23 years old, saw in the social network a way to boost the work she does, in addition to talking directly to the reader.

Literary profiles created on Instagram are not restricted to just reviews. They also have readings together, a kind of book club; all to encourage the habit of reading.

