BrazilBrazil

Reading stimulus profiles attract book fans on social networks

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Initially created for the sharing of photos and videos, Instagram has been transforming itself to keep itself always current, offering more and more content, and the most diverse profiles: fashion, sales, music and the “Bookstagram”, profiles on Instagram dedicated to talking about books.

The Brazilian Mariah Araújo is 18 years old, and currently lives in Japan. During the pandemic, she decided to dribble the monotony and dedicate herself to what she loves most: reading and talking about literature. Today, she has around 2,000 followers. Always with a dose of humour, she talks, recommends books and gives them grades. She also gives tips on how to create a profile and reach followers.

The writer Lolline Huntar’z, 23 years old, saw in the social network a way to boost the work she does, in addition to talking directly to the reader.

Literary profiles created on Instagram are not restricted to just reviews. They also have readings together, a kind of book club; all to encourage the habit of reading.

Listen on Radioagencia Nacional:

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Blood centers seek to do blood donation effort

46 mins ago

Total oil equivalent production up 2.6% in Q3

1 hour ago

Ex-deputy Roberto Jefferson is already in Bangu prison 8

2 hours ago

Sesi Vôlei Bauru wins the title of the Women’s Volleyball Supercup

21 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.