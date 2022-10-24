BrazilBrazil

Sesi Vôlei Bauru wins the title of the Women’s Volleyball Supercup

Sesi Vôlei Bauru won the Women’s Volleyball Supercup title after defeating Gerdau Minas by 3 sets to 1 (partials of 26/24, 19/25, 25/23 and 25/22), this Sunday morning (23) at Paulo Skaf gym, in Bauru.

According to setter Dani Lins, chosen as the best player of the match, the feeling after the conquest was gratitude: “I’m feeling a mixture of emotions. Gratitude for the tribute, for the people who attended today to support us. And we already expected a balanced game due to the quality of the opponent. Today is the day to celebrate, but tomorrow we have to change the focus thinking about the Superliga”,

Sesi coach Marcos Kwiek also celebrated the achievement: “It’s always great to win a title. We know that Minas’ team will still evolve a lot, as well as our team will also grow throughout the season. Today our better pace of play was an important factor in the match.”

In the match that officially opened the 2022/2023 national club season, the opposite Kisy, from Gerdau Minas, was the top scorer with 20 hits (13 attacking and seven blocking).



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

