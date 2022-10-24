Roberto Jefferson threw a grenade at federal police officers

In a note released this afternoon (23), the Ministry of Justice and Public Security detailed that two federal police officers were injured by shrapnel while serving an arrest warrant against former deputy Roberto Jefferson, in the city of Levy Gasparian, in the interior of the state. from Rio de Janeiro. The explosive was thrown by the politician himself, according to the text.

According to the ministry, the agents, whose names were not released, were immediately taken to the emergency room and, after medical attention, both were released and are doing well.

The Federal Police reinforced the team that seeks to fulfill the arrest warrant, and the police remain at the place, where Roberto Jefferson is already under house arrest. In addition, the Military Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro deployed agents from the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) and the 38th Battalion (Três Rios) to provide support to the PF if necessary.

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, decided that Jefferson should return to preventive detention for failure to comply with the precautionary measures imposed, such as not posting on social media. Last Friday (21), in a video published on the internet, Jefferson attacked the minister Carmen Lúcia, referring to her with profanity.

Through social media, President Jair Bolsonaro informed that he ordered the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, to go to Rio de Janeiro, to follow the progress of what he considered a regrettable episode. Torres, on the other hand, wrote that the ministry “is fully committed to easing this crisis, as soon as possible, and in the best possible way.”

In videos recorded inside his house, Jefferson shows, through the security camera, the arrival of the police at the entrance of his land and says he will “face them”. In a second video, the politician shows the PF vehicle with the windshield shot and says that there was an exchange of fire.

Outside his home, Jefferson filmed another video in which he claims he “didn’t shoot anyone to catch”. “I shot at the car and near them,” he said, adding that he would not turn himself in.